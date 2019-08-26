By - Associated Press - Monday, August 26, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - Police say a woman is in custody after the death of her 18-day-old baby in Detroit.

Police Chief James Craig tells The Detroit News it’s a “tragic situation.” He says it’s too early to “go into what happened” or “why it happened.”

The girl was found in a bathtub Monday morning.

