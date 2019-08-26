DETROIT (AP) - Police say a woman is in custody after the death of her 18-day-old baby in Detroit.
Police Chief James Craig tells The Detroit News it’s a “tragic situation.” He says it’s too early to “go into what happened” or “why it happened.”
The girl was found in a bathtub Monday morning.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.