GARDINER, Maine (AP) - A Maine mother and son were both charged with operating under the influence within three hours of one another.

The Kennebec Journal reports 19-year-old Zachary Reed, of Wiscasset, was pulled over by Gardiner police Saturday and arrested. He was held on $300 bail.

His mother, 50-year-old Marci Reed, also of Wiscasset, was picking him up from the police station hours later when officers say they smelled liquor on her breath.

Police reports show Marci Reed’s blood-alcohol content was under the legal limit for driving, but police still believed she was too impaired by alcohol to drive.

Marci Reed told officers she had been drinking coffee brandy.

Both Reeds were later released to a family member. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers and a possible phone number wasn’t working.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.