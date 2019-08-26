ISLETON, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after he was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to Isleton Road between the cities of Walnut Grove and Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
They found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.
The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.
Authorities are calling his death a homicide but they don’t have any suspects.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.