BANGKOK (AP) - Police in Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket said Monday that a Norwegian man charged with manslaughter in the death of a British tourist has been released on 400,000 baht ($13,070) bail but is barred from leaving the country, with his passport confiscated.

Police Maj. Techin Deethongon said 54-year-old Roger Bullman was also charged with violent trespass in connection with the death early last Wednesday morning of 34-year-old Amitpal Singh Bajaj, who was on vacation with his Singaporean wife and his 2-year-old son. The parties involved had adjacent rooms.

Manslaughter is punishable by 3 to 15 years imprisonment in Thailand and the trespass charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Techin said the victim’s widow and son had returned with his corpse to Singapore, where they reside.

