EL CERRITO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty San Francisco police officer shot and wounded a man in El Cerrito Sunday night.

El Cerrito Police Capt. Robert De La Campa tells KGO-TV the man in his 40s was struck at least once and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

De La Campa but said the man who was shot was armed but not with a gun. He did not specify what type of weapon the man had.

De La Campa wouldn’t say if the officer lives in the area or give any other details because of the ongoing investigation.

