MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina police report states a man found walking down a road naked was forced to do it by a gun-toting drug dealer to whom he owed money.

WBTW reports Myrtle Beach police encountered a man walking naked down a beachside road Saturday night.

The man reportedly stated he was forced to do it by a drug dealer whom he owed about $350. The police report stated the man said the suspected dealer had a gun and told him he had to walk the road without clothes, and followed behind him in a car.

The man also told police the suspected dealer didn’t threaten him, but did say he wanted to embarrass him.

The man refused to provide information about the dealer to police.

