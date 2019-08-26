FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on employees of a nursing home where 12 people died facing charges (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Attorneys say three employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat have surrendered to authorities.

Four employees at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills at the time of the 2017 deaths were charged Monday. Two nurses and an administrator turned themselves in. It’s unclear whether a third nurse had turned herself in.

Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish were waiting for Hollywood Police to file the warrants but said they expect manslaughter charges. Police did not return multiple calls Monday, and the state attorney declined comment.

Attorney David Frankel, who represents the lead nurse, said the defendants did everything to keep the patients cool and hydrated. They brought in small air conditioners and fans.

He said the staff did not evacuate patients to the fully functional hospital across the street because it had been sending them patients.

1 p.m.

Several employees of a Florida nursing home have surrendered to face charges in connection with a power outage at a Florida nursing home that led to the deaths of 12 patients.

Jim Cobb represents a former administrator at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills who’s one of those charged. Lawrence Hashish represents one of three nurses charged.

Both told The Associated Press that the administrator and two nurses had surrendered Monday. It wasn’t clear whether a third nurse had turned herself in.

Cobb says the caregivers are taking the punishment that belongs squarely with state officials, including former Gov. Rick Scott and the power company. State officials didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

The residents died after the home lost power amid sweltering heat after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

