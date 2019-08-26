President Trump on Monday floated the idea of holding next year’s Group of Seven meetings at one of his Florida resorts.

Mr. Trump, speaking in France, said the G7 summit will probably be held in the Miami area.

The president said his own club, Trump National Doral, is a leading contender because of its location.

“They love the location of the hotel,” he said, noting it is near the airport. “We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it.”

“Really you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s frequent visits to his name-traded properties have caused heartburn through his first term.

Democrats and others say it’s unseemly at best and, at worst, could run afoul of laws designed to keep presidents from profiting from their lofty office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.