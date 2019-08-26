President Trump used the final day of Group of Seven meetings in France to strike a positive tone on trade talks with China, asserting that President Xi Jinping wants to dial down tensions and restart talks.

Mr. Trump on Monday said top Chinese officials called late Sunday and said, “Let’s get back to the table.”

“I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,” Mr. Trump told reporters in Biarritz.

It’s a turnabout from recent days, in which Mr. Trump threatened to sever all business with China and slapped heftier tariffs on Beijing in response to the latest Chinese levies on American goods.

Mr. Trump suggested that Mr. Xi was an “enemy,” and the White House said Mr. Trump’s only regret in waging the trade war is that he didn’t take a harder line from the outset.

On Monday, Mr. Trump hailed the “calm” rhetoric from Chinese officials who spoke to his administration by phone.

“One of the reasons that he’s a great leader — Xi — and one of the reasons China’s a great country is they understand how life works,” Mr. Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined to elaborate on the content of recent calls, though said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was calling the shots.

“There were discussions that went back and forth, let’s leave it at that,” Mr. Mnuchin said.

Mr. Trump is set to fly back to D.C. after wrapping the G7 Monday.

The president on Monday insisted the summit was going well, despite news reports of tensions with other countries. For example, reporters traveling with Mr. Trump said he skipped a session on climate Monday that was attended by other major leaders.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Mr. Trump stacked up bilateral meetings with the leaders of Germany and India, so a senior administration official attended instead.

Also Monday, Mr. Trump said he didn’t get enough credit for landing a trade agreement-in-principle with Japan.

