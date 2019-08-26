President Trump said Monday he would meet with Iran’s president “if the circumstances were correct” to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

But Mr. Trump said at the Group of Seven summit in France that he believed overtures made by French President Emmanuel Macron for a U.S.-Iran meeting during the conference in Biarritz were “too soon.”

“If the circumstances were correct, or right, I would certainly agree to that,” Mr. Trump said of a possible meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. “In the meantime, they have to be good players” in the Middle East, or they “will be met with very violent force.”

“I didn’t think it was appropriate to meet yesterday — too soon,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Macron, appearing at a joint news conference with Mr. Trump, said he invited Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to the gathering in Biarritz, France, “as friends” and that he kept Mr. Trump apprised of the situation.

“Before making it, I informed President Trump that it was my idea, not to involve the United States,” Mr. Macron said. “I did it on my own.”

France is a party to the Iranian nuclear deal that Mr. Trump pulled out of in 2017. Mr. Macron said he wants to arrange a meeting of Mr. Trump and Mr. Rouhani soon to hash out a new agreement.

“In the next few weeks [I hope] we will be able to achieve the meeting between President Rouhani and President Trump” and other partners,” Mr. Macron said. “I think this meeting is very important. A lot of messages have been conveyed,” adding that the discussions have produced “clarity.”

“We need to be sure Iran will never get a nuclear weapon and that there are no flare-ups in the region,” Mr. Macron said, adding that the wants to “build a new nuclear agreement with Iran.”

He said Mr. Trump wants a “much longer” time frame and international surveillance of many more suspected nuclear sites in Iran.

“We need to convince the Iranians to go in that direction,” Mr. Macron said. “We can do that if we give them compensation in some form. This is basically what we’re discussing. At a given point in time, there will have to be a meeting between the American and the Iranian president.”

Mr. Macron added, “I think there’s been a true change. This morning President Rouhani showed himself to be open to this meeting. I think we’re making progress.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.