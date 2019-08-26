First lady Melania Trump hasn’t met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in person but she feels like she’s gotten to know him through President Trump, the White House said Monday in a clarification of Mr. Trump’s odd remark in France.

“President Trump confides in his wife on many issues, including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the first lady hasn’t met him, the president feels like she’s gotten to know him, too,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Mr. Trump’s spokeswoman was responding to Mr. Trump’s claim at a press conference that capped the Group of Seven meetings in Biarritz.

Mr. Trump was describing his relationship with Mr. Kim and the secretive leader’s ability to turn North Korea into an economic powerhouse.

“The first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-un and I think she’d agree with me,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “He is a man with a country that has tremendous potential.”

The comment sparked widespread confusion, since Mrs. Trump wasn’t around for any of Mr. Trump’s summits with the North Korean dictator.

It was the second time in as many days that White House aides were forced to clarify Mr. Trump’s remarks at the G-7 summit.

After Mr. Trump said he had “second thoughts” about escalating his trade war with China, his press secretary said he’d been misinterpreted.

His only regret, Ms. Grisham said, was that he didn’t take a harder line on Beijing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.