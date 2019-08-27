Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang on Monday said he anticipates more than doubling the $2.8 million he raised in April, May and June when the current fundraising quarter ends in October.

“We’re going to raise more than twice as much money in the third quarter [than] we did in the second quarter, at a time when many other campaigns are starting to shrink,” Mr. Yang told Fox News while campaigning in New Hampshire.

“So, the campaign is catching on just as the American people are getting more and more excited about me and the campaign,” said Mr. Yang, an entrepreneur.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, paced the 2020 Democratic field by bringing in nearly $25 million in the second quarter.

Mr. Yang on Monday unveiled his own plan to combat climate change — a major issue in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — though he’s perhaps best known for his proposal to give every American a $1,000-per-month stipend.

He will be on the debate stage in Houston next month, even as other more seasoned candidates appear to have fallen short of qualifying or have already dropped out of the race.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.