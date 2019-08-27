Brazilian officials are rejecting $22 million dollars from this weekend’s Group of Seven summit to combat the Amazon wildfires, which are still burning at a record amount.

Officials are accusing foreign powers of attempting to take a piece of the Amazon for themselves, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni, who told the Globo news site: “Thanks, but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe.

“Macron cannot even avoid a predictable fire in a church that is part of the world’s heritage, and he wants to give us lessons for our country?” he added, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron and the April fire in Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo agreed, saying they are already following U.N. guidelines regarding deforestation.

“Efforts of some political currents to extrapolate real environmental issues into a fabricated ‘crisis’ as a pretext for introducing mechanisms for external control of the Amazon are very evident,” he added in a tweet.

Mr. Macron spearheaded the funds that were agreed to by the rest of the G-7 — Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. — offering Brazil millions to fund more firefighting planes and to “offer concrete support with military in the region.”

However, Mr. Bolsonaro rejected the offerings for help, slamming the French president for “unreasonable and gratuitous attacks against the Amazon region” and “hiding his intentions behind the idea of an ‘alliance’ of G7 countries.”

This isn’t the first time Mr. Bolsonaro has criticized Mr. Macron’s calls to curb the burning of the Amazon rainforest.

When Mr. Macron called it an “international crisis,” Mr. Bolsonaro accused the French president of using a “colonial mindset” for “political gain.”

Brazil’s space research center reported this week that fires in the Amazon this year have risen by 80% and that more than 99% of those blazes are caused by humans.

