TONEY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama father is dead and his 12-year old son is in critical condition following a domestic shooting at their home in Toney.

Linda and Rick McNamara tell WAFF-TV that their son, 43-year-old Chad Wanca, died Saturday from a gunshot wound at Huntsville Hospital. Wanca’s 12-year-old son, Hunter, is recovering at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.

The McNamaras say their 16-year-old grandson faces charges of murder and attempted murder and is being held at the Madison County Jail under a $200,000 bond. Madison County investigators aren’t releasing his name because he’s a juvenile.

The McNamaras say they were told the shooting started when the 16-year-old was asked to clean his room.

News outlets report deputies received multiple 911 calls concerning the home. The teen was outside when they arrived.

