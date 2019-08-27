JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A Florida man has been accused of selling fake products at a northern Illinois county fair.

Will County sheriff’s police say counterfeit products said to be manufactured by Yeti, the Texas-based outdoor products company, were found at a Will County Fair booth operated by 72-year-old Robin Dana Perry of The Villages, Florida.

Authorities say sheriff’s deputies became suspicious after inspecting Perry’s products. A Yeti inspector purchased two tumblers from Perry on Thursday that were later found to be fake.

Perry allegedly claimed he purchased Yeti products from China so he could offer them at a lower price. Police say about 1,600 fraudulent Yeti products were seized.

Perry was arrested and charged with selling counterfeit items and imitating a trademark. He was released on $25,000 bond.

It wasn’t immediately known if Perry has legal representation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.