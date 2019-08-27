A former executive at Google has been indicted on charges of stealing company secrets on self-driving cars and taking them with him when he abruptly went to work for Uber, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Anthony Scott Levandowski was indicted by a grand jury in San Jose, California, earlier this month, but it wasn’t unsealed until this week.

Prosecutors say Mr. Levandowski was one of the founding members of Google’s self-driving car project, and worked on it beginning in 2009.

He suddenly resigned on Jan. 27, 2016, but not before spending months downloading engineering, manufacturing and business files, the indictment charges. He would start work at Uber soon after, prosecutors said.

“All of us have the right to change jobs,” said U.S. Attorney David Anderson. “None of us has the right to fill our pockets on the way out the door. Theft is not innovation.”

Mr. Levandowski faces 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets.

