A former executive at Google has been indicted on charges of stealing company secrets on self-driving cars and taking them with him when he abruptly went to work for Uber, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Anthony Scott Levandowski was indicted by a grand jury in San Jose, California, earlier this month, but it wasn’t unsealed until this week.

Prosecutors say Mr. Levandowski was one of the founding members of Google’s self-driving car project, and worked on it beginning in 2009.

He suddenly resigned on Jan. 27, 2016, but not before spending months downloading engineering, manufacturing and business files, the indictment charges. He would start work at Uber soon after, prosecutors said.

“All of us have the right to change jobs,” said U.S. Attorney David Anderson. “None of us has the right to fill our pockets on the way out the door. Theft is not innovation.”

Mr. Levandowski faces 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets.

He is also the key figure in a civil lawsuit filed by Waymo LLC, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, against Uber, over plans for LIDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, which self-driving cars can use to sense other objects on the road.

Waymo said it realized it had sprung a leak when it was copied on an email from one of its vendors, and included in the email were machine drawings of an Uber circuit board — which looked a lot like Waymo’s own proprietary design.

Waymo said it discovered 14,000 files Mr. Levandowski downloaded before he left, all while taking steps to hide what he was doing, including hooking an external drive to his company laptop for eight hours, then wiping his laptop clean.

After he left, he enticed other employees to leave and follow him to a new company he was forming — and they stole other trade secrets, Waymo claimed.

It took Waymo years to build its self-driving car systems, but the company said Uber managed to build its own LIDAR system in just nine months, thanks to the information it gained from Mr. Levandowski.

