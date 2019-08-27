Iran’s president retreated Tuesday from a possible meeting with President Trump, saying the U.S. must first lift sanctions against Tehran before holding any meaningful talks about a new nuclear deal.

“Without the U.S.’ withdrawal from sanctions, we will not witness any positive development,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that Washington “holds the key” as to what happens next.

“If someone intends to make it as just a photo-op with Rouhani, that is not possible,” he said.

Mr. Rouhani’s flip-flop came a day after Mr. Trump said there’s a “really good chance” the two could meet within the next few weeks to discuss a new nuclear agreement. French President Emmanuel Macron tried to bring both sides together during the G-7 summit last weekend.

On Monday, Mr. Rouhani sounded more open to a meeting with Mr. Trump, saying “we should not miss opportunities” to resolve the impasse between the two nations.

Both leaders are expected to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York in late September.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.