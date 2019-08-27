Rep. Ilhan Omar is caught in a love triangle and accused of being a homewrecker, revealed court filings Tuesday in a divorce case.

Washington-area physician Beth Jordan Mynett claimed her husband confessed to an extramarital affair with Ms. Omar and wanted to run off with her, according to the filing submitted in D.C. Superior Court.

Mrs. Mynett said her cheating husband, Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett, came clean about it in April in a “shocking declaration of love” for the far-left congresswoman from Minnesota.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” said the court papers, which were first reported by The New York Post.

Mrs. Mynett told her husband that she still loved him and was “willing to fight for the marriage,” but he wanted to leave her for Ms. Omar, according to the report.

Ms. Omar, who is married, has been grabbing headlines as a member of “The Squad,” a group of four far-left freshman House members who are all women of color and locked in a feud with President Trump.

A Somali native, Ms. Omar became a naturalized U.S. citizen. It made Mr. Trump’s call for The Squad to “go back to where they came from” especially unsettling for her.

Ms. Omar did not immediately respond to The Washington Times’ inquiry about the love affair allegations.

Mrs. Mynett, 55, and her 38-year-old husband have a 13-year-old son together.

The court filing alleged Mr. Mynett “put his son in harm’s way” by taking him out in public with Ms. Omar, who at that time was the focus of “a plethora of media attention along with death threats” stemming from the Trump feud.

Ms. Omar, 37, and Mr. Mynett have been seen together in public, said the court filing.

He worked for the congresswoman since 2018 providing fundraising consulting, digital communications and internet advertising. His firm, E. Street Group, collected a total of $230,000 for the work, according to the newspaper.

Ms. Omar has been married twice. Her current husband is Ahmed Hirsi, who since 2018 has been a senior policy aid to Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano.

Her first husband is Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is possibly her brother.

Questions linger about her marriages, including evidence the marriages overlap and allegations that her marriage to Mr. Elmi was a fraud to obtain citizenship.

Mr. Trump has given credence to the immigration fraud allegation, which Ms. Omar called “absolutely false and ridiculous.”

