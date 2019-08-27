Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a double-digit lead over his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals, according to a survey released Tuesday.
The Morning Consult poll that showed Mr. Biden holding a sizable lead comes on the heels of a head-turning Monmouth University survey released on Monday that showed him losing enough ground to fall into a virtual tie for first with Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
In the national poll released on Tuesday, Mr. Biden was the top choice of 33% of potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers, followed by Mr. Sanders at 20% and Ms. Warren at 15%.
Sen. Kamala Harris was next at 8%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana at 5%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker at 3% apiece, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 2%.
The survey of 17,303 potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers was conducted from Aug. 19-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.