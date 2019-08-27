LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal officials say a 28-year-old Native American man has been arrested and charged with beating a 3-year-old girl to death on an Indian reservation in northeast Nevada.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich (tru-TAN’-itsh) said Tuesday the arrest of Colon Jackson on a murder indictment illustrates government efforts to stem violent crime on tribal land.

The FBI investigates serious Indian Country crimes including child abuse, assaults, drug trafficking and public corruption.

Trutanich says Jackson is in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno.

Jail and court records don’t reflect if Jackson has an attorney.

The indictment says the child died Jan. 9 in Ely.

Trutanich and a top FBI agent in Nevada, Ray Johnson, provided few details and declined to describe Jackson’s relationship to the girl.

