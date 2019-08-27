LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal officials say a 28-year-old Native American man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl on the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation in Nevada.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich (tru-TAN’-itsh) said Tuesday that Colon Jackson is in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno.

Jail and court records don’t reflect if Jackson has an attorney.

The FBI investigates serious Indian Country crimes including child abuse, assaults, drug trafficking and public corruption.

The indictment says the child was beaten and died Jan. 9 in Ely.

Trutanich and a top FBI agent in Nevada, Ray Johnson, provided few details and declined to describe Jackson’s relationship to the girl.

