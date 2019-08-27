WASHINGTON (AP) - Court records say a man accused in a fatal stabbing told authorities that he was just following the devil’s orders.

News outlets report the records filed by detectives in the nation’s capital say 42-year-old Lance Ammons said he unsuccessfully tried to fight off the devil during the attack that killed 62-year-old Robert Bolich.

Bolich, of Alexandria, Virginia, was killed Thursday on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. He had been inspecting the bridge for a construction firm. Ammons was arrested at the scene.

Court filings say Ammons told authorities that he was homeless and lived in a forest near the bridge. He said he moved to the area to prepare for the world’s end.

He may appear in court next week on a first-degree murder charge. He has a public defender.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.