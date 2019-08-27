TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say an 88-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder and manslaughter has died in a southeast Nebraska prison.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department said in a news release that Douglas Peverill died at 11:25 a.m. Monday at the Tecumseh prison. Peverill had been in prison since Nov. 14, 1986, for his crime in Sarpy County.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined. He was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will investigate Peverill’s death, because Nebraska law requires such whenever someone dies in custody or while being arrested.

