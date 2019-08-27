PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Peoria say a 78-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

They say Rosie Young’s body was found in Mohave County although details weren’t immediately released Tuesday.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the death investigation, but authorities say foul play isn’t suspected and no suspects are being sought.

Police say Young was last seen on Aug. 17 at her Peoria home.

Her family became concerned when Young didn’t show up for a doctor’s appointment, wasn’t at her home and left her cellphone behind.

According to family, Young suffered from cancer, diabetes and possible memory loss.

