LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a van involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas has been found in the Los Angeles area.

Las Vegas police say the driver of the white van who opened fire on another car earlier this month has not been caught.

Authorities say 58-year-old Jeffrey Boyajian died Aug. 5 of multiple gunshots to the chest.

Police say the van driver fired on Boyajian’s car after pulling alongside the vehicle on the highway south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Boyajian of Lake Elsinore, California had driven to Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department.

