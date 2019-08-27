OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a man crashed an SUV into a Florida apartment building and then fled the scene.
Ocala Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that crews responded to Laurel Park Apartments on Sunday and found a red Ford Explorer resting partial inside a unit. It says the SUV had hit a curb, gazed a tree, drove through a fence and then crashed into the building.
Authorities say the residents didn’t appear to be injured and witnesses reported that the driver left the scene before authorities arrived.
A building inspector determined that the apartment was uninhabitable.
Police still were searching for the SUV’s driver as of Monday night.
