Tuesday, August 27, 2019

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) - Police are seeking a gunman who fired several shots at a New Jersey Transit park and ride.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith says four people were waiting for a bus at the Old Bridge park and ride near Route 9 when the man with a rifle opened fire just before 4 p.m. Monday.

No one was injured.

The man was seen running with the rifle toward a nearby housing complex.

