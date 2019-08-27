OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) - Police are seeking a gunman who fired several shots at a New Jersey Transit park and ride.
NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith says four people were waiting for a bus at the Old Bridge park and ride near Route 9 when the man with a rifle opened fire just before 4 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured.
The man was seen running with the rifle toward a nearby housing complex.
