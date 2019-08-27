Senate Democrats on Tuesday warned President Trump to drop his idea of welcoming Russia back into Group of Seven nations, saying Vladimir Putin’s interference in U.S. elections and forays in Ukraine, U.K. and Syria make him wildly unfit to rejoin the club of industrialized nations.

“If President Putin’s regime is willing to directly and flagrantly violate these international agreements and disregard the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Russian government should not be trusted with a leadership position on the world stage,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Robert Menendez of New Jersey wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump.

The senators said Russian does not possess “the democratic institutions nor the economic capacity” to rejoin the G-7, which held its latest round of meetings in France.

Russia was ejected from the G-7 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Mr. Trump says Mr. Putin effectively “outsmarted” President Obama at the time. He is pushing to let Russia rejoin the G-7, saying it makes little sense to talk about issues that affect Mr. Putin’s nation without him in the room.

“If he was in the room, we could’ve solved those things. Now they’re just in limbo,” Mr. Trump said Monday at a press conference in France.

Critics say the idea follows Mr. Trump’s troubling pattern of showing deference to Mr. Putin, who special counsel Robert Mueller accused of using a social media and hacking campaign to promote Mr. Trump’s candidacy in 2016.

Beyond U.S. election meddling, Mr. Schumer cited interference in European democracies; Russia’s ties to the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in the U.K.; continued “illegal occupation” of Georgia; support for the Assad and Maduro regimes in Syria and Venezuela; and persecution of minority groups and political opponents within Russia.

“Under no circumstances should President Putin be invited to participate in the G-7 until the Russian government undertakes demonstrable actions to show its willingness to behave responsibly both domestically and abroad,” the senators wrote. “Readmitting Putin’s Russia to the G-7 would be contrary to our values and a clear abdication of the United States’ responsibilities as the world’s leading democracy.”

Mr. Trump shows no signs of backing off his idea, however.

The U.S. is hosting the G-7 next year — Mr. Trump floated his own Florida club as the site — and says he would “certainly invite” Mr. Putin, although it’s not a certainty. For one thing, Mr. Trump isn’t sure Mr. Putin would want to come.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday also backed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who reportedly was the only G-7 leader in France to openly back Mr. Trump’s push to admit Mr. Putin back into the fold.

“Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

