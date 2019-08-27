EL LLANO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say an El Llano man has been arrested in connection with a homicide.

They say 45-year-old Jullian Medelez was booked into the Rio Arriba County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.

State Police were called out Sunday to an El Llano home after a 911 hang-up call.

They say Medelez came out holding a knife and making threats to officers.

He was arrested after police went inside the house and found 32-year-old George Albert Lewis II of Santa Fe with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say Lewis was helping Medelez move last Sunday and was shot for an unknown reason.

