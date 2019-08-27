President Trump mocked a trio of unexpected rivals for the GOP presidential nomination Tuesday as the “Three Stooges” and predicted he’ll beat them easily.

“Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me,” the president tweeted. “I should be able to take them!”

The Three Stooges were a vaudeville and comedy team known for their slapstick antics.

Mr. Trump referred to former Rep. Joe Walsh, who entered the race last weekend, as “a one-time BAD congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio.”

Mr. Walsh, a former Trump supporter, has called the president a bully who is “reckless on fiscal issues” and “clueless on trade.” He lost his show on Salem Radio network after announcing his candidacy.

The president referred to former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who is considering a presidential bid, as “‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons.”

That was a reference to Mr. Sanford’s disappearance in 2009 on a trip to Argentina with his mistress while staff reported him gone hiking on the Appalachian Trail. He later admitted to infidelity.

Mr. Sanford has said the president is taking the nation in the “wrong direction.”

The president called former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld “a man who couldn’t stand up straight while receiving an award.”

That’s an apparent reference to Mr. Weld collapsing at the podium during a college commencement ceremony in 1996.

Mr. Weld said recently that Congress should impeach Mr. Trump even if he’s reelected.

