WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California have arrested two people suspected in the death of man who was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Martin Chavez and 26-year-old Martitsa Guerrero were arrested Tuesday on murder charges.

The department says deputies called Monday to Isleton Road between the cities of Walnut Grove and Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Officials still don’t have a motive for the attack and say the relationship between the suspects and victim is still being investigated.

