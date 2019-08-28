BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Deputies in Alabama say they’ve arrested a suspect described as a “major drug trafficker” after a two-year investigation.

News outlets report 34-year-old Rolando Antwain Williams was arrested last week and charged with six counts of drug trafficking, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. David Agee says a search of a Bessemer home uncovered 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of marijuana, 133 grams (5 ounces) of heroin, 540 grams (19 ounces) of methamphetamines and 112 grams (4 ounces) of cocaine.

Agee says a subsequent search of a Birmingham home uncovered another 50 pounds (23 kilograms) of marijuana, 130 grams (5 ounces) of heroin and numerous firearms.

It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney who can comment.

