Millennials are the real Greatest Generation, says the most famous Millennial in Congress.

In an Instagram video linked to at the New York Post on Wednesday, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised her fellow youths as more “informed” and “willing to go to the streets” than such generations as the Boomers who stopped the Vietnam War and pushed the civil-rights laws and the Greatest Generation, who survived the Depression and won World War II.

“I think they’re badass,” she said in the clip. “I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors.

Millennials also have courage that previous generations lacked because they converse more.

“I think they’re profoundly courageous, because they’re willing to puncture more taboos and have conversations that, frankly, older generations sometimes struggle to have,” the self-identified socialist said.

She also praised Millennials and the so-called Generation Z as also the smartest generations.

“They actually take the time to read and understand our history,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday night to continuous “heart” and other emoji reactions. “The history of the labor movement, history of civil rights, history of racial struggles, history of economics, history of the United States, history of colonialism.”

The youths of today apparently also are the most politically active, the New York Democrat claimed.

“I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they’re actually willing to go to the streets,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “How ‘bout that?

“Previous generations have just assumed that government’s got it,” she said. “Let me tell you something: You are the government. As a democracy, ‘we the people’ means you.”

Conservative activist Caleb Hull posted the video and had two words of reaction

“Um, what?”

AOC on Instagram live:



“Young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors… they actually take time to read and understand our [world] history.”



Um, what? pic.twitter.com/hk1ZHpUSOv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.