HEBRON, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut state education officials say a high school wrongly asked a woman and her son about their immigration status when they sought enrollment.

Education Department spokesman Peter Yazbak said Wednesday that the question was asked by a staff member at RHAM High School in Hebron.

Schools in the U.S. are required to educate children regardless of their immigration status. Connecticut schools can only request information that helps establish town residency.

Yazbak said asking about immigration status could create a chilling effect and discourage people living in the country illegally from enrolling their children in school.

He said the district’s superintendent plans to retrain employees and hold a meeting with administration staff.

