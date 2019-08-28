Democratic voters are increasingly likely to support a 2020 presidential candidate who favors a softer line on immigration, including a candidate who backs abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and letting more immigrants enter the U.S., according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Forty-two percent said they would be more likely to back a 2020 candidate who supports abolishing ICE, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 28% said less likely, and 29% said it made no difference or they didn’t know.

In January, 37% had said they would be less likely to back a candidate who also supported abolishing ICE, compared to 25% who said more likely and 39% who said it wouldn’t make a difference or they weren’t sure.

In the poll released Wednesday, 40% also said they’d be more likely to back a candidate who supports more immigrants coming into the U.S. — up from 31% in January.

Roughly half — 49% — said they would be less likely to back a candidate who supports a “hard line” against illegal immigration, compared to 24% who said more likely.

When it came to overall voters, though, it was a different story.

Forty-nine percent said an “abolish ICE” stance would make them less likely to support a candidate, compared to just 25% who said more likely.

And 45% said they would be less likely to back a candidate who supports more immigrants coming into the country, compared to 23% who said more likely.

Meanwhile, 45% said they would be more likely to back a candidate who supports a “hard line” against illegal immigration, compared to 30% who said less likely.

Dating to the 2016 campaign, President Trump has made immigration one of his signature issues, repeatedly advocating for a U.S.-Mexico border wall and for stricter requirements for those seeking to enter the U.S.

Democrats vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination have generally opposed the Trump administration’s efforts on immigration, though they have shied away from aggressively embracing calls from the left to simply abolish ICE.

The overall survey of 1,987 registered voters was taken from Aug. 23-25 and has a margin of error plus or minus 2 percentage points.

