President Trump went into full troll mode Wednesday evening as the Democratic presidential primary field continued to thin.
He took to Twitter to spike the football about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, dropping out, paying her … a compliment - if meant.
“A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!” he wrote.
Mr. Trump may have been being facetious.
As someone promptly pointed out on Twitter, Mr. Trump had previously disparaged the New Yorker as a “lightweight,” “a total flunky for Chuck Schumer” and someone who “would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions.
