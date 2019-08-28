BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore gang member is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for mistakenly killing a 3-year-old girl when he opened fire on a car of rivals.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Terrell Plummer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of racketeering conspiracy.

In exchange, federal prosecutors are recommending he serve 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Plummer fired shots during a turf battle and one missed its target, but killed 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott in 2014.

The child’s killing took years to solve. Federal prosecutors have said the gang responsible terrorized the Waverly neighborhood of Baltimore and frightened witnesses from coming forward.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

