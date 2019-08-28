Former Obama White House Counsel Greg Craig testified Wednesday he reached out to journalists about a politically sensitive report to counter efforts by the Ukrainian government to misrepresent its contents.

Mr. Craig is charged with misleading Justice Department investigators about whether those contacts with reporters required him to register as a foreign agent.

Taking the stand in his own defense, Mr. Craig adamantly insisted he did not lie or mislead the Justice Department. But defense attorney William Taylor quickly pressed his client on whether his 2012 discussions with journalists at The New York Times, London Daily Telegraph and other papers crossed the line into foreign lobbying.

Mr. Craig maintained that it had not.

“I did not think any of those contacts made me a press agent or agent for Ukraine,” he said.

Mr. Craig said he spoke with journalists because Jonathan Hawker, the public relations adviser hired by the Ukrainian government, was spinning the report as a vindication. The didn’t mesh with how he viewed the report’s contents, Mr. Craig testified.

“It was important to me that the reports in the newspapers, that the media, accurately described the work we had done and the report we had written,” Mr. Craig said. “Otherwise, it would appear as if we were writing whatever Ukraine wanted us to write. That wasn’t true.”

Mr. Craig said he made his intentions clear to the Justice Department during a meeting with investigators from its Foreign Agent Registration Act unit.

“I made the case that we were not acting as agents promoting an ad campaign or message for Ukraine,” he said of the meeting. “We were trying to correct mistakes and errors that Ukraine itself was promulgating to the public.”

Mr. Craig continued: “We were doing something contrary to the client so how could you consider us agents of the client?”

Prosecutors insist Mr. Craig lied to the Justice Department, alleging he was promoting the report to reporters.

The report assessed the trial of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, which was widely criticized by Western governments. Mr. Craig told the courtroom his investigation uncovered serious flaws in the prosecution, but Mr. Hawker was promoting it differently.

As Mr. Craig tells it, Mr. Hawker had already placed a story inaccurately depicting the report’s content in one publication, the legal trade magazine titled the National Law Journal. He said that motivate him to correct the record to ensure it was accurately portrayed.

“I did not believe correcting inaccurate information in the National Law Journal crossed a line or turned me into a foreign agent,” he said.

The longtime Washington attorney said he took it upon himself to speak to the other journalists to avoid similar stories. Mr. Craig said he didn’t trust Mr. Hawker to represent the report accurately, recalling a 2012 meeting in which the public relations whiz presented message points that were “just flat wrong.”

“It gave me great concern about his integrity, his honesty and reliability,” Mr. Craig said. “I didn’t trust him.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.