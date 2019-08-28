The Trump administration accused the University of Vermont Medical Center on Wednesday of violating federal law by forcing a nurse to participate in an elective abortion.

The Health and Human Services Department issued a notice of violation after it investigated the nurse’s complaint from May 2018 and found evidence to support her claim. Officials said the center has 30 days to comply with federal policies or risk losing federal funds. HHS said the Vermont center knew about the nurse’s objections. Yet when she appeared in a medical room one day, a doctor told her, “You’re going to hate me,” because she’d be called to assist an abortion.

“This put the nurse in a tremendous moral quandary,” said Roger Severino, who leads the HHS’s Office for Civil Rights. “She asked for relief … but she was told ‘no.’”

Mr. Severino said the nurse relented, due to career pressures, and has been “traumatized” ever since.

Mr. Severino said so-called “Church Amendments” from the 1970s protect medical workers who refuse to participate in abortions or sterilizations on religious or moral grounds.

He said the medical center did not have adequate policies in place to account for these scenarios, meaning employees could be forced to participate depending on staffing levels.

The medical center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the HHS’s notice, or whether it plans to push back against the allegations.

Mr. Severino said the agency found the nurse and supporting witnesses credible, while the medical center did not take advantage of an opportunity to present its own witnesses.

“So, here we are,” he said.

Mr. Severino said he wants the medical center to comply with federal rules voluntarily. If it refuses, it will be referred to the Health Resources and Services Administration, which may revoke funding.

The medical center spent $1.6 million in federal grants from HRSA during the most recently competed three-year funding period, according to HHS.

Wednesday’s violation is not based on a recently issued “conscience-protection” rule that Mr. Trump announced with great fanfare earlier this year. Democrats say that rule, which is not in effect yet, may lead to medical discrimination against women or gay and transgender patients.

Rather, Wednesday’s violation is the third one of its kind issued by the Trump administration. HHS previously accused the states of Hawaii and California of violating the rights of pregnancy-resource centers that refused to refer women for abortion services.

Mr. Severino said HHS is receiving far more complaints based on conscience — hundreds per year — compared to a trickle during the prior administration, in part because it has highlighted enforcement.

The emphasis is playing well among pro-life groups that form a core slice of Mr. Trump’s political support.

“Abortion is not health care and we are thankful to President Trump and HHS Secretary Azar for leading the charge to protect conscience rights,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life group. “When the conscience and Religious Freedom Division of the Office of Civil Rights was established at HHS last year, it showed the Trump administration is serious about investigating and addressing conscience violations.”

