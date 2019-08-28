CARROLLTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have charged two deputy jailers with promoting contraband and bribery.

Police said 35-year-old Robert McDole and 41-year-old Yogi Perkins were arrested Monday night at Carroll County Detention Center. A news release said an investigation revealed the two were paid to introduce illicit items into the jail.

McDole was charged with four counts of second-degree promoting contraband, two counts of first-degree promoting contraband and bribery of a public servant. Perkins was charged with two counts of second-degree promoting contraband, one count of first-degree promoting contraband and bribery of a public servant.

Both are being held at the jail. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether the two are represented by an attorney who could comment on the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.