Sen. Johnny Isakson announced Wednesday he’ll resign his seat at the end of this year, saying his health has deteriorated to the point where he no longer feels he’s able to give his Georgia constituents the service they deserve.

Mr. Isakson, a Republican, said he’ll serve out the year, but will leave Dec. 31.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” Mr. Isakson, 74, said in a statement.

Under Georgia’s rules, the governor will appoint a replacement who will serve until the next election, which would be November 2020. Georgia’s other U.S. Senate seat is also up for grabs at the same time.

Mr. Isakson is in his third term in the Senate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.