JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - A county official in Kentucky is facing more charges of official misconduct, abusing public trust and theft.
WYMT-TV reports Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble was arrested Tuesday on the new charges. According to court documents, Noble is accused of making fuel purchases with county money for personal use. Noble’s lawyer, Derek Jorge Campbell, says Noble is traveling around the county and state in an official capacity.
An indictment earlier this month accused him of buying lumber for personal use, but Campbell said it was for a publicly-owned bridge on county property.
___
Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/
