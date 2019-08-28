Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York will drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The senator had failed to qualify for the third presidential debate next month in Houston, which she said caused her to leave the race, the Times reported.

Ms. Gillibrand had ran hardest among the candidates on feminist issues, but she did not reach the two thresholds both needed to merit inclusion in the debate — 2% standing in four recognized polls and 130,000 donors across 20 states.

