AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who fatally beat an antiques dealer, left her body in a storage unit and then confessed has pleaded guilty in a deal to avoid a potential death sentence.

Michael Olson, of Coventry Township, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after entering his plea Tuesday. The charges included aggravated murder and rape in the June death of 68-year-old Mary Kay Wohlfarth, of Akron.

Cleveland.com reports the 35-year-old Olson offered his “deepest apologies” in court. He acknowledged drug use was a factor in what happened, but said that was his choice and he blames only himself.

Prosecutors say the plea deal approved by Wohlfarth’s family gets justice for her and protects public safety by imprisoning Olson for the rest of his life.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.