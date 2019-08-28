An 18-year-old man is being held without bail after police say he killed three relatives in Virginia. One of the victims is the wife of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens.

Court documents show that Magistrate Judge J. Allan Blair ordered Matthew Thomas Bernard held without bail Wednesday. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Bernard faces three counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony.

Paperwork for determining Bernard’s bail shows that he was attending community college and working at his parents’ campground.

Police say the killings occurred in Keeling, a small community in southern Virginia outside Danville. Victims have been identified as Emily Marie Bivens, Cullen Bivens, and Emily’s mother, Joan Bernard.

Emily Bivens was married to baseball player Blake Bivens. He is a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

