DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to the 2014 slaying of his grandmother and the attempted murder of his then 4-year-old brother.

The News & Observer reports 22-year-old Travon Evans was 17 at the time prosecutors say he stabbed his grandmother 23 times, leaving a baby covered in blood beside her in bed. The 18-month-old wasn’t hurt. Prosecutors say Evans then cut his younger brother’s throat. The child told authorities in the ambulance that it was Evans who’d attacked him.

Under a Tuesday plea deal, Evans was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison and credited for the 2,000 days he’s already spent in jail.

Durham Assistant District Attorney Kendra Montgomery-Blinn says the case had been pending for years as officials awaited DNA results and performed psychological tests.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.