BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida prosecutor says he is dropping criminal charges against an estranged couple known after the wife’s arrest for taking two guns from the husband’s apartment and turning them over to the police.

State Attorney Brian Hass said in a case disposition sent to The Associated Press Tuesday that Courtney and Joseph Irby agreed to participate in a 12-month program that includes anger management classes.

Courtney Irby was originally arrested in Bartow, Florida for theft and burglary, but later charged with trespassing . Joseph Irby faced an aggravated battery charge for hitting his wife’s vehicle with his. The couple is divorcing.

Hass says the offer came after prosecutors found Courtney Irby illegally installed a tracking device in her husband’s car. He says contradictions in her testimony have affected her credibility.

