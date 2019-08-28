By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas authorities say passersby pulled burglary-prevention bars off a window to free a trapped in a home on fire.

Fire officials say firefighters arriving at the home Tuesday found the woman sitting on a curb and that she was transported to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and treatment of lacerations from broken window glass.

Officials say unattended cooking apparently caused the fire and that smoke alarms woke the woman, who was sleeping in a bedroom.

